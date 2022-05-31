Will Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game Be Exclusive? An information points to multiplatform

Being owned by Disney, the title could reach more platforms than PC and Xbox Series X|S.

In January 2021, Bethesda announced a new Indiana Jones game. This is being developed by MachineGamesknown for being responsible for the Wolfenstein saga, although it still has no confirmed release date or platforms.

About the systems in which it could come out there has been debate recently since Jez Corden, a journalist from Windows Central, has talked about it on the Xbox Two podcast, ensuring that the information he had a year ago points out that it will be multiplatformso it could be released on other machines as well, such as PlayStation 5.

Disney could demand that it be multiplatform“The only information I have about Indiana Jones is that it is not exclusiveAlthough that was a long time ago, maybe something has changed, “says Corden. If so, it would be something remarkable because Bethesda is owned by Microsoft and most of its new projects are published only on PC and Xbox.In this case, Disney deal could change thingswith the company that owns Lucasfilm demanding that the game be released on more platforms outside of the Xbox ecosystem.

Be that as it may, it will probably take a while for us to hear any news about the new Indiana Jones game, as it is in an early stage of development. Of course, we know that you will have a unpublished original story never before seen that, in addition, has been planned for more than a decade.

