Will Bihar’s political equations change again, this leader who fought elections with Owaisi met Nitish, will get ministerial post!

New Delhi / Patna: The political equation in Bihar can change once again. Upendra Singh Kushwaha, the chief of RLSP who has contested the assembly elections in association with Asaduddin Owaisi's party, has met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The political equation in Bihar may take a new turn after the meeting of RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. RLSP official spokesman Bhola Sharma has confirmed the meeting between the two leaders in Patna. According to sources, Nitish Kumar wants to gain the lost land through Upendra Kushwaha. Upendra Kushwaha can be made MLC from Nitish Kumar JDU quota, and can also give a ministerial post.

Bhola Sharma said- "After the meeting between the two leaders on Thursday, there is a possibility of creating new political equations in Bihar. We have no problem with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Upendra Kushwaha and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have worked together before and if the NDA government works for social justice and the welfare of the people of Bihar, we will go with it. " Sharma, however, denied the possibility of the RLSP merging with the Janata Dal United (JDU).

Sources said that Nitish Kumar is happy with Kushwaha after criticizing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on November 27, the last day of the Bihar assembly session. That day there was a heated debate between Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Kushwaha criticized Tejashwi for making a personal attack on the Chief Minister.

Kushwaha was one of the important JDU leaders until relations soured with Nitish. He resigned from the Union Ministry in 2016 after the BJP joined hands with JDU to form the government in Bihar. Upendra Kushwaha's meeting with Nitish Kumar has big political implications. JDU has lost political base in recent Bihar elections with Nitish Kumar's popularity decreasing among backward castes and minority communities. The party has suffered severe losses in Seemanchal region. JDU is politically weak in the current NDA government, as it has got just 43 seats in the recent Bihar assembly elections.

At the same time, the BJP, which has played the role of younger brother in the state so far, has won 74 seats by performing brilliantly in the assembly elections. In a way, we can say that Nitish Kumar has again become the Chief Minister due to the BJP’s excellent performance. On the other hand, Kushwaha joined hands with AIMIM and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the elections. Although Kushwaha’s party was unable to win a single seat in the election, its alliance partners particularly AIMIM did well and won five seats. The BSP also managed to win a seat. Apart from this, these parties also cut the votes of parties like JDU, RJD and BJP.