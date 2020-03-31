Will Brenda go to jail after being exposed by Mandy in Emmerdale?

Brenda Hope (Lesley Dunlop) tried to cowl up her half in the incident that put Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) in hospital with severe spinal accidents, but it surely all backfired when Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) dug out incriminating proof and now the cafe proprietor might find yourself behind bars.

Final week, Emmerdale‘s Dan suffered an anaphylactic shock after scoffing one in all Brenda’s wraps he had no thought included almond milk as one of many substances, which was dangerous information contemplating the mechanic’s nut allergy.

The response triggered him to collapse in the storage onto some hefty gear that harmed his again – he wanted emergency surgical procedure and now faces months of physiotherapy, however medical doctors have warned he could by no means stroll once more.

Brenda apologised claiming it was an trustworthy, if life-changing, mistake and panicked as she realised this might spell hassle for her livelihood.

Inspired by pal Eric Pollard on Monday 30th March to eliminate the wrapper containing the data she failed to alert allergic Dan about, guilt-ridden Brenda threw it away hoping it could be sufficient to keep away from reprisals.

She didn’t financial institution on Mandy, who was so decided to get justice for her mate she rifled via the bins to discover the packaging – ultimately discovering a smoking (and doubtless smelly) gun which might have severe penalties for Bren.

Confronting her over recovering Dan’s hospital mattress, Mandy took management as she produced the packaging and threatened Brenda with courtroom motion over inflicting Mr Spencer’s accident. The Dingle diva additionally reminded Mrs Hope she shouldn’t have been so excessive and mighty when accusing Mandy of misconduct over the ‘Free Marlon Dingle’ fund. What goes round comes round…

Will Brenda get banged up? Dan angrily berated her for ruining his life final week however had calmed down till Mandy waded in – the ball is in his courtroom as to pursuing the matter via the authorized system, but it surely’s not wanting good…

