Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Recreate the ‘No Russian’ Mission? Infinity Ward is clear about it

Those responsible prefer to bet on creating their own moments this October 28 on PC and consoles.

Although they are two very different games beyond sharing a name, there was interest in knowing if Infinity Ward had any kind of intention to bring back, in one way or another, to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 one of the most controversial moments of the series: the ‘No Russian’ mission. The answer has not been long in coming in an interview with 3DJuegos Latam.

Jeff Negus, from the MW2 narrative team, recognized his colleague Rodrigo Villanueva that they were able to take and reinterpret any element of the original saga, but clarified that, at the end of the day, they wanted to tell their own story and, even more importantly, “be responsible for what we were saying and how we were saying it”.

We’d like to create missions this memorable, but we don’t necessarily go down the same path.Brian Bloom“We’d like to make missions that memorable, but we don’t necessarily go down the same path. It’s a different world, that was that moment and this is this [momento]“, added Brian Bloom, main writer of the war shooter at 3DJ Latam. In this way, we can expect other great action sequences, who knows if also controversial, in this awaited Infinity Ward production.

The Nada de Ruso mission, remember, was present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered despite all the rumors to the contrary.

With a first trailer released yesterday, we already know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will see players immersed in an unprecedented global conflict, with missions in different parts of the planet, and that includes Spain.

Infinity Ward offers fans a cutting-edge experience with new handling, an advanced AI system, a new gunsmith, and a host of gameplay and graphical innovations that will take the franchise to another level this October 28 on PC through Battle. Net and Steam after several years of absence, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

