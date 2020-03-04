Will Captain Jack Harkness be back for the Doctor Who festive special?

Doctor Who’s sequence 12 finale appeared to have all of it – explosions, twists, turns, the Morbius Medical doctors – however for some followers, it was sorely missing in a single regard. The place was John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness?

After the shock return of the fan-favourite Who character (who beforehand appeared in the 2005-2010 run of the sequence and in spin-off Torchwood) in sequence 12’s fifth episode, followers had hoped to see immortal Time Agent Jack back in the finale, however as the credit rolled on The Timeless Youngsters there was no signal of him.

Nonetheless, Who and Torchwood followers shouldn’t lose an excessive amount of hope – as a result of a good bit of proof factors to the undeniable fact that Jack will be back quickly in upcoming festive episode Revolution of the Daleks.

First, there’s the official assertion. In a post-episode 5 interview, sequence boss Chris Chibnall emphasised that Jack wouldn’t be back in sequence 12 (which in hindsight, we in all probability ought to have all believed as an alternative of hoping he’d magically seem in episode 10).

“You received’t see him once more this sequence, I can categorically inform you that,” he instructed the Mirror – however followers have been fast to notice that this didn’t rule out Barrowman’s look in the particular, which is technically not a part of sequence 12.

And if this looks like a stretch, Chibnall really has kind for this form of delicate misdirection, telling followers in 2018 that they wouldn’t see any traditional monsters in Jodie Whittaker’s first sequence earlier than including a Dalek to the New 12 months’s particular that adopted. Back then, he wasn’t mendacity as a result of the Dalek technically wasn’t a part of the sequence. So who’s to say he’s not attempting a bit extra intelligent wordplay once more?

By way of what we find out about the filming of the particular, there are additionally a couple of clues to Barrowman and Jack’s return. It’s a degree of undeniable fact that the Dalek festive particular was filming in October 2019, the similar month that Barrowman apparently returned to the UK to movie his temporary scenes for Fugitive of the Judoon primarily based on his Instagram (in a RadioTimes.com interview, Barrowman admitted that varied posts about re-doing his flat have been a canopy for Who filming).

Different elements of episode 5 have been filmed a lot earlier in the yr – so why carry Barrowman back later, and through manufacturing of a later episode, except you have been utilizing him for a couple of story? And why would he keep in Cardiff for so long as he did if it actually was only a day’s filming in Bristol?

After which there’s a latest video (above) launched by the official Doctor Who YouTube channel, which includes a marshmallow-eating problem between sequence stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, apparently on the Doctor Who set.

In the video the wider Doctor Who crew can be seen – however some followers suppose they will additionally briefly glimpse John Barrowman in his distinctive Captain Jack Harkness costume (see the blue shirt?). Later in the video, as the crew cheer on Mandip and Jodie a voice that sounds an terrible lot like Barrowman’s can be heard egging them on.

In a behind the scenes video, John Barrowman was noticed in the background on set in his costume as Captain Jack. His voice might be heard additionally. #DoctorWho @JohnBarrowman pic.twitter.com/ZhXgvYzlxb — Doctor Who Web page (@dwpageofficial) February 27, 2020

In of itself, this wouldn’t essentially show something – whether it is him, the video might have been shot whereas Barrowman was filming his sequence 12 cameo – however it’s notable that in a latest RadioTimes.com interview the actor denied assembly Jodie Whittaker in any respect throughout filming. Why disguise such an harmless interplay except there was one thing to hide?

Plus, the costumes in the video worn by Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole didn’t seem in sequence 12 so far as we will inform, additional hinting that the contest might have been shot throughout festive particular filming (probably at the same time as a part of the wrap social gathering).

Altogether, it’s numerous circumstantial proof pointing in direction of Jack’s return – and whereas it might all add as much as nothing, one thing does simply really feel proper about bringing him back for this episode, particularly after Barrowman’s latest feedback about what he’d prefer to stand up to on a return to Who.

“If I have been requested back to be in an episode with Jodie, I’d love them to go on a giant journey with the workforce and with Jack,” Barrowman completely instructed RadioTimes.com. “An ideal journey collectively. As a result of it’s a dynamic I do know.

“You already know I’m going round and do the conventions, that’s form of how I’ve form of stored the buzz going, and I’ve seen the audiences. They actually wish to see Jack and Jodie’s Doctor collectively.

“So who is aware of? And if it occurs, I hope it’s an enormous journey.”

After bringing Jack back however not having him meet the 13nth Doctor, basing an episode round their assembly looks like a straightforward win for the sequence and a good way to boost one other Dalek festive particular. Possibly the Doctor will encounter Jack in the Judoon jail we left her in at the finish of the sequence 12 finale? Or possibly he’ll discover the companions on Earth and reunite them together with her? Both manner, he looks like he’d slot simply into the story.

Past that, if rumours of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Coles exiting the sequence are to be believed, there might be room for Jack back in the TARDIS extra frequently, or it might all set the stage for a Torchwood revival.

Nonetheless, no matter the reality of Barrowman’s future involvement and no matter the story of the festive particular finally ends up being, one factor we will virtually actually depend on – we haven’t seen the back of Jack.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021