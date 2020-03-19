Will Chicago Fire’s Stella Kidd Ever Get A Promotion After The Latest Development?

Chicago Hearth‘s promotion of Herrmann actually solely labored as a result of there was a emptiness because of Engine probably not enjoying a giant half on the present for many of the collection, and “Shield a Little one” with the officer’s quarters plot suggests to me that Hearth was by no means actually supposed to have greater than two officers. Truck has an officer with Captain Casey, Squad has an officer with Lieutenant Severide, and Engine with Lieutenant Hermann. If Stella will get promoted to lieutenant, then she would presumably must be moved to a different shift or one other firehouse with a emptiness in Truck or Engine.