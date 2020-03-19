Will Chicago Fire’s Stella Kidd Ever Get A Promotion After The Latest Development?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 18 episode of Chicago Hearth Season 8, known as “Shield a Little one.”
Season Eight of Chicago Hearth has been massive for Stella Kidd, as all indicators have pointed towards her being prepared to maneuver up within the CFD. Along with stepping as much as work with the Academy and persevering with to drive Truck 81, Stella was chosen to attend a nationwide management convention, and “Shield a Little one” featured Stella taking the initiative to begin a program encouraging Chicago ladies to think about a profession with the CFD. Primarily based on one other growth from “Shield a Little one,” nonetheless, I am beginning to marvel if Chicago Hearth will ever give Stella a promotion.
Whereas Stella was impressing Boden along with her thought for the “Ladies on Hearth” program and attempting to recruit a feminine CFD officer to co-sponsor her, Herrmann was attempting to say his officer standing at Firehouse 51 and get some officer’s quarters for himself. His story in “Shield a Little one” was principally performed for laughs, as he used bathe curtains to create his personal area between Casey and Severide’s precise officer’s quarters. He by chance began a hearth and was assigned to go to the academy for remedial hearth security coaching. So what does this must do with Stella’s odds of promotion?
Chicago Hearth‘s promotion of Herrmann actually solely labored as a result of there was a emptiness because of Engine probably not enjoying a giant half on the present for many of the collection, and “Shield a Little one” with the officer’s quarters plot suggests to me that Hearth was by no means actually supposed to have greater than two officers. Truck has an officer with Captain Casey, Squad has an officer with Lieutenant Severide, and Engine with Lieutenant Hermann. If Stella will get promoted to lieutenant, then she would presumably must be moved to a different shift or one other firehouse with a emptiness in Truck or Engine.
Principally, if Chicago Hearth desires to maintain Stella Kidd as a foremost a part of the solid, then Stella wants to carry onto her present rank inside the CFD. In fact, she does dwell with Severide (and Casey), is sweet mates with Brett and Foster, and works at Molly’s, so it isn’t like she’d be MIA altogether if she obtained a promotion and needed to depart her present shift along with her present crew.
Nonetheless, the thought of Stella scoring a promotion is giving me flashbacks to Gabby Dawson’s time as a firefighter. At first, Dawson seemingly couldn’t turn out to be a firefighter for Firehouse 51 as a result of she was in a relationship with Casey, who could be her commanding officer, and Hearth circulated her by way of different firehouses. It did not actually work for Hearth to have its feminine lead separate from the remainder of the solid, and Dawson was introduced again to 51 to work below Casey. Even then, Dawson ultimately went again to her work as a paramedic after a brutal miscarriage.
If Chicago Hearth desires to keep away from problems like what occurred when Dawson switched positions inside the CFD, Stella might not have the ability to transfer up and shake up the established order. That stated, it isn’t out of the realm of chance. All three exhibits of One Chicago obtained renewals for 3 extra seasons, and Hearth absolutely cannot make it to Season 11 with out altering the established order. A lot would possibly rely on which members of the solid stick round transferring ahead and the way Hearth recovers from manufacturing being halted courtesy of the coronavirus.
Discover out what’s in retailer for Stella subsequent with new episodes of Chicago Hearth at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Wednesdays, between new episodes of Chicago Med at Eight p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. For now, Stella is teaming up with Wendy Seager regardless of Seager making eyes at Severide throughout their time collectively, so issues might get extra sophisticated earlier than they get simpler.
Add Comment