Will classic maps be coming to Halo Infinite? Your creative director leaves the door wide open

Joseph Staten, a member of 343 Industries, has made some curious statements about multiplayer.

After its premiere at the end of 2021, Halo Infinite has been receiving different content from its managers in 343 Industries in the form of maps, modes and challenges. Half a year later we have between us the second season for the game on PC and Xbox consoles, but there are more plans on the horizon.

In an interview with Kinda Funny XCast (thanks, VGC), Joseph Staten He has left some curious statements that the shooter’s own users have not overlooked. They have to do directly with the possibility of seeing classic maps of the saga implemented in the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, something that seems much more real after the words of the creative director.

Sounds fun… I’ll write it down in my notebookJoseph StatenAsked about that, Staten says “there are a lot of maps that are amazing. I think it would be great to play on those maps again, Do not you think? Sounds like fun…I’ll write it down in my notebook.” Staten’s tone leaves no room for doubt: it’s something they’d already thought about before they got the question.

At the moment there are no more details on the subject and, seeing the rate at which new content has been arriving in the title, we do not expect it to be implemented very soon, but it is striking to be able to have the possibility of playing classics like Guardian, Blood Gulch o The Pit. Until they can tell news about it, 343 Industries will have to continue dealing with the problems that have arisen as a result of the premiere of the second season for multiplayer.

