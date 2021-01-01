Will CM Nitish Kumar leave NDA and join ‘Mahagathbandhan’, Rabri Devi said this big thing

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, while congratulating the people of Bihar on the new year, said that this year should be good for Bihar and the country. On the question of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining the Grand Alliance again, he said that the party leaders will consider it. On the occasion of New Year, a large number of leaders and workers reached Rabri Devi’s residence and wished her a happy New Year. Talking to journalists on this occasion, the former Chief Minister, while referring to the incident in Arunachal Pradesh, said that BJP can do the same in Bihar. Also Read – Nitish Kumar engaged in work as soon as he took oath, first cabinet meeting held at 11 am

He said in his own style, “BJP does its work inside itself, when everyone does it, then everybody gets to know.” On the question of Nitish coming back to the Grand Alliance again, he said that the leaders and MLAs of the party will sit and consider it. Also Read – Bihar Election: Blue ink in finger, smile on face, common and special vote cast

Rabri, however, tried to surround the government once again with regard to law and order. He said, “Today is the first day of the new year, for this reason I do not want to speak, but the law and order situation is very bad.” Everyday murders, misdeeds, robberies are happening. ” Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish asked Tejashwi in Lalu-Rabri’s house, how to give 10 lakh jobs

Rabri said that now BJP is running in the government, not Nitish. He also said about the transfer of officials in recent times, that the BJP has also done this.

Rabri Devi, wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, said on the allegations of opponents of Tejashwi Yadav staying out of Patna that they have no issue. He said that whenever Tejaswi goes out of the house, some go to work.

It is noteworthy that after six Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, the RJD is constantly looking for an opportunity and is also giving a formula to Nitish Kumar to enter the Grand Alliance.