Will Coronation Street suffer without its older characters?

The information that Coronation Street resumes filming on ninth June is definitely a trigger for celebration, as followers feared the cleaning soap can be pressured to go off air for the primary time in its 60-year historical past as soon as episodes filmed earlier than the UK lockdown ran out.

Fortunately, after ITV stablemate Emmerdale’s phased return proved profitable, Corrie forged and crew can be again within the studio maintaining their two-metre distance and portraying life on the cobbles within the age of coronavirus.

Nevertheless, there’s one large caveat – no forged or crew over the age of 70 can be allowed on set at first, with particular person danger assessments being carried out to determine when will probably be protected for them to return.

Clearly that is the appropriate and accountable factor to do, and hopefully it received’t be for lengthy, however it means Corrie can be a really totally different place as soon as these oldie-free episodes hit our screens in July.

As Maureen Lipman, AKA Evelyn Plummer, advised producer Iain MacLeod lately amidst fears the older forged may very well be uncared for as soon as manufacturing resumes: “Don’t ditch the oldies as a result of the oldies is what Corrie is all about.”

The actress, 74, just isn’t fallacious. Corrie was constructed round robust figureheads of the neighborhood – mighty matriarchs, highly effective patriarchs and bolshy battle-axes. Characters like Ena Sharples and Annie Walker from the early days, to present distinguished favourites reminiscent of Audrey Roberts and Rita Tanner present the knowledge, wit and heat The Street is legendary for.

Security measures imply they received’t be round for some time, and the thought of not seeing sole surviving authentic resident member Ken Barlow peruse his copy of The Guardian over his morning Earl Gray at No.1 simply doesn’t bear enthusiastic about.

Characters who’ve seen a little bit of life, endured powerful instances and are available out (principally) smiling to go their information onto the subsequent technology are those long-term followers connect with probably the most, having grown up with these legends they’ve come to treat as surrogate relations.

Crucially, they’re additionally nonetheless central to storylines – soaps is without doubt one of the few genres to place older characters on the coronary heart of the drama, significantly Corrie with its gallery of plucky pensioners filled with depth and complexity, performed by among the most skilled actors in any TV ensemble.

Life in Weatherfield post-pandemic can be altered in some ways – will the Rovers be offering a takeaway sizzling pot service? Can Dev’s nook store efficiently observe social distancing? – however the absence of the over-70s is definitely set to be one of the vital keenly felt changes within the cleaning soap’s new regular. Their recommendation, hyperlinks to the previous and air of cosy familiarity from their mere presence are important components to the material of the present.

It additionally means storylines must be tweaked to elucidate the place the likes of Ken, Audrey, Rita, Evelyn and Roy Cropper are.

Maybe their youthful family will slip in a line about them being shielded within the again bed room, with occasional one-sided conversations to a door that’s barely ajar? Or, as Emily Bishop has been doing lately, they’ll solely seem on video name scenes shot safely within the actor’s dwelling?

In all seriousness, a number of present plots are both going to need to go on pause or want rewriting: Evelyn’s tentative romance with outdated flame Arthur was simply hotting up. Perhaps they’ve thrown warning to the wind and run off collectively to the Lake District? Then there’s David Platt’s meltdown and spouse Shona’s amnesia, which is certain to really feel unusual without the household’s self-appointed boss, Audrey, round.

And the way can Corrie discuss round authentic character Ken, performed by 88-year-old William Roache, not being there? It’s not like he can jet off to go to a relative some other place on the planet. And he’s on the periphery of one of many greatest storylines of the second – daughter Tracy’s stepson Oliver Battersby is ready to be identified with life-threatening situation mitochondrial illness, however her sage, seen-it-all father received’t be round for assist.

Ken’s transient latest secondment to retirement village Nonetheless Waters with ex-girlfriend Claudia Colby and outdated pal Norris Cole was pure Corrie comedy gold, a spin-off of a narrative that put older characters within the highlight and reminded Mr Barlow of how vital the Street was to him. Would possibly he find yourself again within the swanky sheltered lodging to do battle with rival Charles off display screen?

Coronation Street’s 10,000th episode earlier this 12 months bathed followers in heat nostalgia with fantastically written and carried out scenes between Ken, Audrey and Rita as they mulled over outdated instances, outdated plots and outdated basic moments.

It reminded us of a few of Corrie’s defining values – the sense of historical past, continuity and integrity, all embodied by characters we’ve identified for many years. May all that be misplaced without our senior residents?

Seems like we’ll need to depend on the subsequent strata of Street icons to hold the veterans flag – we’ve nonetheless received the likes of Gail Platt, Liz McDonald, Sally Metcalfe and Jenny Connor to remind us of the nice outdated days.

Let’s hope Ken and the remainder of the oldies are quickly again the place they belong to hitch within the reminiscing.

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re in search of extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.