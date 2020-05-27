Will Coulson Ever Return After Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ends? Here’s What Clark Gregg Said

Go away a Remark
Ever since making his on-screen debut twelve years in the past within the MCU’s Iron Man, Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson has been a vibrant fixture in Marvel leisure, therefore, it’s no surprise that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. left the door open for Gregg to return to the MCU. All of it makes one surprise. Will Coulson ever return after Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ends on ABC?
Clark Gregg has weighed in, and his reply may arguably be categorized as hopeful. The actor, who has revealed the difficult half of enjoying Coulson, has ideas on whether or not Season 7 will actually be the top of his fan-favorite character. Requested about ever making a return to reprise his function as Coulson, Gregg informed Selection:
This looks like an actual good time to announce that … I actually don’t know. [Laughs] Sorry. That was somewhat bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know something! It’s exhausting for me to think about a situation the place I’d say, ‘No, I’m too busy to placed on regardless of the newest model of the swimsuit is and go play Phil Coulson.’ I’m at all times thrilled after I see them altering timelines and exposing a multiverse within the cinematic [universe]. As a result of I believe, ‘Effectively, I’ve seen situations the place I could possibly be round!’ So I actually realized with this character to by no means say by no means, however I’m additionally actually grateful for the experience that we had.
So, Clark Gregg is not saying by no means to enjoying Coulson once more, which is a constructive signal, as Gregg is aware of all about how the sudden can occur. After all, Coulson was killed off within the MCU after which on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., solely to subsequently return as a Life Mannequin Decoy (LMD). If Marvel needs there to be extra Coulson, they will work out a strategy to make it occur.
In the event that they do need him again, Clark Gregg sounds able to get on-board. Or at the least, he wouldn’t slam the open door of their faces. It will likely be attention-grabbing to be taught if Marvel must get inventive about Coulson’s future following Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ultimate season, which is alleged to have pulled out all of the stops.
Many are undoubtedly questioning if a Coulson reprisal would occur within the MCU, or on tv throughout his post-Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. profession. It’s not as if Disney+ is operating out of sequence to showcase Clark Gregg’s beloved character. Between the apparently two-season Loki and different Marvel/Disney+ ventures, there are quite a bit of prospects.
As Clark Gregg has defined, there’s a “division” between Marvel’s tv sequence and its cinematic universe. However, Gregg’s Coulson has in some way managed to weave between each worlds to a outstanding diploma all through the years. His residence on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been a gentle one throughout that point. Let’s face it, bringing again fan-favorites shouldn’t be an unheard-of growth.
An Agent Carter actor might be amongst these followers will get to see when Season 7 will get underway. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is about to kick off its ultimate season, which is able to embody time-travel guidelines which might be completely different from Avengers: Endgame. So, you’ll want to brush up on that whilst you can. Fortunately, Coulson might be round to do his factor.
The significance of Clark Gregg’s presence within the Marvel universe, be it in tv or the films, goes with out saying at this level. Whereas it’s robust to think about that Gregg’s ultimate bow (ever) as Coulson will happen on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., contemplating his reputation, I could possibly be incorrect.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 (aka the ultimate season) premieres tomorrow, Wednesday, Might 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC as one of this summer time’s premieres. You possibly can at the moment stream Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Netflix alongside new 2020 content material.
