Will Delhi get a lockdown again to overcome the growing cases of Corona? Know what is the government’s preparation

Delhi Corona Update: Coronavirus in the nation's capital, Delhi, continues to wreak havoc. Record cases are being filed here every day. Along with this, the death toll is also increasing rapidly. Delhi government may take precautionary measures like Kovid-19 prevention after Diwali (Diwali 2020) to control congestion, observe social distancing and apply masks. Sources said that in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting after Diwali, the government can take other steps like reducing the time of markets and preventing the gathering of crowds.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a digital press conference that the Delhi government will take many precautionary steps and it is expected that in the next seven to 10 days, cases of Kovid-19 will start to decline. He said, 'Corona (corona virus case) is increasing. I am worried about the situation. The Delhi government will take several precautionary steps in the next few days to control the situation. I hope that in the next 7 to 10 days the number of cases will decrease and the situation will come under control.

Kejriwal said that due to burning of stubble, smoke is present in entire North India Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for the whole month. He said that for the last 10-12 years, the whole of North India is disturbed due to stubble burning in October and November every year. The Chief Minister of Delhi said that pollution is a major reason for the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the national capital.

On the other hand, after talking about strict steps from the government, there are indications that a lockdown can be considered in Delhi again. Along with this, apart from closing the weekly markets, the timing of movement of the markets can also be fixed. However, no indication has been given by the government about the lockdown.

