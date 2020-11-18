Will Delhi’s important river Yamuna be cleared in a few years? Kejriwal announced this

new Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with Delhi Water Minister Sathendra Jain and senior officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to make Yamuna pollution free. DJB presented before the Chief Minister a detailed action plan to reduce pollution of Yamuna river by 90 percent by 2023. Also Read – Manoj Tiwari says abusive to Arvind Kejriwal, BJP encircles AAP

While giving the green signal to this plan, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “DJB should reduce the pollution of Yamuna River by 90 percent by 2023.” Under the action plan, about 400 MGD of water will be reused in irrigation and parks etc. by treating the polluted water coming out of Delhi and Haryana homes with modern technology. Right now about 90 MGD of water is being reused in Delhi. Apart from this, the DJB will pick up solid waste from the tanks in which the septic tank is being used and there is a preparation to make electricity from it. Also Read – Chhath Puja Guidelines / UP / Bihar / Jharkhand / Maharashtra / Delhi: States issued guidelines for Chhath Puja, know

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal discussed two important points in the review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board. First, how can Yamuna be freed from pollution. Second, how much of the water being treated by the water board can be used. The Delhi Jal Board presented a detailed action plan to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on both these points. Also Read – Delhi Marriage Guidelines: Only 200 guests allowed in marriage, LG approves Kejriwal government’s proposal

DJB gave a presentation regarding cleaning of Yamuna and said, “The Water Board will intervene on four major points. Firstly, about 90 MGD of dirty water falls in Yamuna from Haryana through Badshahpur drain. This dirty water will be treated inside the drain using modern technology. Secondly, whatever dirty water is flowing through small drains in Delhi, the water will be taped and taken to the sewer treatment plant (STP). ”

Third, the quality of STPs currently running in Delhi will be enhanced. To increase the quality of STP, several steps will be taken along with upgrading all the equipment. Fourth, when the dirty water is cleaned, garbage comes out of it. Also, about 50 percent of the houses in Delhi are not connected to the sewer line, work is currently going on. Septic tanks are used in these houses. The Water Board plans that in the coming time it will collect solid waste from those septic tanks and make electricity with the help of bio gas plant and use it in its plant.

During the review meeting, there was a detailed discussion about the steps being taken by the DJB, from all the major drains and STP, and the polluted water falling in the Yamuna river. Dirty water comes out of the major four to five drains of Delhi and falls in the Yamuna. It includes Najafgarh, Shahadra drain, Barapula Dress N, Delhi Gate drain and Mori Gate drain.