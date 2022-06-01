Will Diablo Immortal come out on consoles? The response of those responsible leaves us with more doubts

Rod Fergusson does not rule out expanding the game beyond PC and mobile, but ensures that they have nothing to announce.

Although it was initially announced for mobile Android e iOS, Blizzard has surprised us with a Diablo Immortal that is also preparing its launch for PC. It has been thanks to the particular tendencies of the players that the company decided to expand the game beyond the borders of the smartphone, and this has given us reason to think about the possibility that this experience is also available to users of consoles.

I’m the type to never say never, but we have nothing to announce or say today.Rod FergussonAfter all, Jeuxvideo remembers that the PC port has controller support and introduces some adjustments that adapt the interface of the title. Taking this detail into account, users have not been slow to theorize about a future version for consoles, so Rod Fergussondirector of the Diablo license, has come to the fore to put an end to community speculation.

“I want to point out that controller support and console support are two very separate things,” Fergusson explains in a group interview. “Basically, I’m the type that never say neverbut we have nothing to announce or say today.” Thus, the director puts an end to the rumors of the players through a very clear thought: for the time being, that door is open.

The decision was much more to satisfy the desire of the playersJoe GrubbSeeing this, what prevents Blizzard from creating a version of Diablo Immortal for consoles? According to the statements of Joe Grubb, director of the game, everything is related to the preferences From the player: “I think a big part of the controller support was that it was supposed to be included in the mobile version, so it ultimately gave mobile and PC.”

“It was part of our goal to bring Diablo Immortal to new audiences and make it more accessible“continues the director of the installment. “So it’s just another possibility because some players prefer to play with the controller. We received a lot of feedback during the beta version. So the decision was much more to satisfy the desire of the players and give them more ways to interact with Immortal“.

Certainly, Blizzard would reach a wider audience if it included Diablo Immortal on current consoles, but we’ll have to wait for news regarding its plans with the title. If you plan to play the new Diablo on PC, keep in mind that the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy the experience have already been published. At the end of the day, we have been able to play Diablo Immortal and we already anticipate that it can be a great bombshell for the mobile ecosystem.

