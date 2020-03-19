Will Disney’s Jungle Cruise Be Delayed Too? Here’s What The Rock Said

At this level, films with earlier launch dates into Might, like Black Widow and Girl within the Window have been pulled from launch with solely “to be decided” left of their place. At this level, no person actually is aware of how lengthy social distancing protocols are going to be in impact, how lengthy theaters might be closed or how lengthy studios will maintain releases. At this level the perfect case situation is that nothing else will get delayed, however even that solely places issues again to regular within the latter a part of Might.