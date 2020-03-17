Will Euro 2020 be cancelled by coronavirus? Latest updates as Euro 2021 looms

UEFA’s plan to host Euro 2020 throughout the continent for the primary time in historical past is underneath risk from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Skilled soccer leagues throughout Europe have been worn out by the virus with practically each main division suspending matches till April on the earliest.

Whereas followers, nations and UEFA will be determined for the match to go forward, all the pieces stays within the steadiness.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the main points on Euro 2020.

When is Euro 2020 going down?

The match is because of be held from 12th June till the 14th July.

The place is Euro 2020 held?

Not serving to issues is the truth that Euro 2020 video games are because of be scattered throughout the continent.

Matches are slated for London, Munich, Rome, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Dublin, Bilbao, Budapest, Hungary, Glasgow and Copenhagen.

Will Euro 2020 be postponed?

Hypothesis is mounting that Euro 2020, scheduled to happen in June throughout Europe, may be pushed again to 2021.

Stories counsel issues may be about to get sophisticated although, with UEFA demanding that golf equipment and leagues throughout the continent ought to foot the invoice to the tune of £275m.

When will UEFA meet to debate Euro 2020?

UEFA are gathering on Tuesday 17th March.

The organising physique has already referred to as off the Champions League and Europa League for now however with a number of months left till the Euros, it stays unclear whether or not the worldwide match will observe go well with.

Will Euro 2021 occur?

It has been prompt that Euro 2020 may develop into Euro 2021 with video games staged subsequent yr as an alternative.

The problem with this selection may be a conflict with the Ladies’s European Championships in 2021, beginning across the identical time as the boys’s competitors would be scheduled to finish with the ultimate at Wembley.

May Euro 2020 be cancelled?

As with all sporting occasions, Euro 2020 may be merely cancelled outright.

It is a nuclear choice that no person desires, however ought to the state of affairs develop more and more dangerous and home leagues thrown additional out of kilter, something is feasible.

What has UEFA mentioned?

In March, an announcement learn: “Within the mild of the continuing developments within the unfold of COVID-19 throughout Europe and the altering evaluation of the World Well being Organisation, UEFA has immediately invited representatives of its 55 member associations, along with the boards of the European Membership Affiliation and the European Leagues and a consultant of FIFPro, to attend conferences by videoconference on Tuesday 17th March to debate European soccer’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will embrace all home and European competitions, together with UEFA EURO 2020.

“Additional communication will be made following these conferences.”