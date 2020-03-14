Will Euro 2020 be cancelled by coronavirus? Latest updates as Euro 2021 looms

UEFA’s plan to host Euro 2020 throughout the continent for the primary time in historical past is beneath risk from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Skilled soccer leagues throughout Europe have been worn out by the virus with almost each main division suspending matches till April on the earliest.

Whereas followers, nations and UEFA will be determined for the match to go forward, every little thing stays within the stability.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the small print on Euro 2020.

When is Euro 2020 happening?

The match is because of be held from 12th June till the 14th July.

The place is Euro 2020 held?

Not serving to issues is the truth that Euro 2020 video games are resulting from be scattered throughout the continent.

Matches are slated for London, Munich, Rome, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Dublin, Bilbao, Budapest, Hungary, Glasgow and Copenhagen.

Will Euro 2020 be postponed?

UEFA are set to satisfy for an emergency assembly on Tuesday to debate all choices – together with the potential for suspending Euro 2020.

The organising physique has already known as off the Champions League and Europa League for now however with a number of months left till the Euros, it stays unclear whether or not the worldwide match will observe swimsuit.

Will Euro 2021 occur?

It has been instructed that Euro 2020 may grow to be Euro 2021 with video games staged subsequent yr as an alternative.

The difficulty with this selection may be a conflict with the Ladies’s European Championships in 2021, beginning across the similar time as the boys’s competitors would be scheduled to finish with the ultimate at Wembley.

Might Euro 2020 be cancelled?

As with all sporting occasions, Euro 2020 may be merely cancelled outright.

It is a nuclear choice that no one needs, however ought to the scenario develop more and more dangerous and home leagues thrown additional out of kilter, something is feasible.

What has UEFA mentioned?

In March, a press release learn: “Within the gentle of the continuing developments within the unfold of COVID-19 throughout Europe and the altering evaluation of the World Well being Organisation, UEFA has at the moment invited representatives of its 55 member associations, along with the boards of the European Membership Affiliation and the European Leagues and a consultant of FIFPro, to attend conferences by videoconference on Tuesday 17th March to debate European soccer’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will embrace all home and European competitions, together with UEFA EURO 2020.

“Additional communication will be made following these conferences.”