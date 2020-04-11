Will filming for Britain’s Got Talent be affected due to coronavirus?

Britain’s Got Talent will return to our TV screens this spring for a fourteenth collection, after dwell auditions began again in January.

The primary episode will air on Saturday April 11 from 8pm, ITV confirmed as we speak (April 1st).

As COVID-19 pandemic continues, the present has turn into one of many newest collection to be affected, with the dwell exhibits now postponed.

Final week, ITV launched a press release saying the dwell exhibits would now be filmed later this 12 months as opposed to this summer time.

“The Britain’s Got Talent audition exhibits will broadcast on ITV within the subsequent few weeks,” an ITV spokesperson mentioned.

“Now we have been working with the sensible manufacturing groups at Thames and Syco to discover a means of creating the dwell finals work, which had been due to be broadcast on the finish of Might.”

They continued: “Nevertheless, in mild of the most recent authorities well being pointers and according to our precedence of safeguarding the well-being of everybody concerned in our programmes, manufacturing of the dwell exhibits can’t go forward as deliberate.

“The dwell finals will subsequently be broadcast later within the 12 months.”

It comes after the community revealed they’d be going forward with the dwell auditions, which had been filmed in January and February.

“Britain’s Got Talent audition exhibits are due to be broadcast within the subsequent few weeks as deliberate,” ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall revealed, earlier than including that they had been attempting to see how they might make the dwell exhibits work within the ever altering scenario.

Normally, footage from BGT’s dwell auditions are taken months prematurely from totally different venues across the UK.

That is then edited right into a collection of episodes which air within the Spring, consisting of montages of scenes from auditions, interviews with among the notable individuals, and recorded backstage scenes of hosts Ant and Dec overseeing the performances from the wings.

After this, the judges then make their determination on who they need to take by to the semi-finals, the place contestants should carry out earlier than the viewers and judges, in addition to on dwell tv.

We suspected the dwell exhibits may be placed on maintain, because the community has had to make main modifications to their schedule in current weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The finale for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway was lately cancelled, because it was due to happen in Disneyland Florida.

Ant and Dec then filmed their Saturday night time leisure present with out a studio viewers for the primary time within the present’s historical past, and can now pre-record episodes.

Equally, the dwell exhibits for The Voice had been postponed to later this 12 months

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11 at 8pm.