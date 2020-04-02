Will filming for Britain’s Got Talent be affected due to coronavirus?

Britain’s Got Talent will return to our TV screens this spring for a fourteenth sequence, after dwell auditions began again in January.

The primary episode will air on Saturday April 11 from 8pm, ITV confirmed at this time (April 1st).

As COVID-19 pandemic continues, the present has turn into one of many newest sequence to be affected, with the dwell reveals now postponed.

Final week, ITV launched an announcement saying the dwell reveals would now be filmed later this yr as opposed to this summer time.

“The Britain’s Got Talent audition reveals will broadcast on ITV within the subsequent few weeks,” an ITV spokesperson mentioned.

“We’ve been working with the sensible manufacturing groups at Thames and Syco to discover a method of creating the dwell finals work, which have been due to be broadcast on the finish of Could.”

They continued: “Nevertheless, in mild of the most recent authorities well being tips and consistent with our precedence of safeguarding the well-being of everybody concerned in our programmes, manufacturing of the dwell reveals can’t go forward as deliberate.

“The dwell finals will due to this fact be broadcast later within the yr.”

It comes after the community revealed they’d be going forward with the dwell auditions, which have been filmed in January and February.

“Britain’s Got Talent audition reveals are due to be broadcast within the subsequent few weeks as deliberate,” ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall revealed, earlier than including that they have been making an attempt to see how they may make the dwell reveals work within the ever altering state of affairs.

Often, footage from BGT’s dwell auditions are taken months upfront from totally different venues across the UK.

That is then edited right into a sequence of episodes which air within the Spring, consisting of montages of scenes from auditions, interviews with among the notable individuals, and recorded backstage scenes of hosts Ant and Dec overseeing the performances from the wings.

After this, the judges then make their resolution on who they need to take by way of to the semi-finals, the place contestants should carry out earlier than the viewers and judges, in addition to on dwell tv.

We suspected the dwell reveals might be placed on maintain, because the community has had to make main modifications to their schedule in latest weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The finale for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway was lately cancelled, because it was due to happen in Disneyland Florida.

Ant and Dec then filmed their Saturday night time leisure present and not using a studio viewers for the primary time within the present’s historical past, and can now pre-record episodes.

Equally, the dwell reveals for The Voice have been postponed to later this yr

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11 at 8pm. If you happen to’re trying for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.