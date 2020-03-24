Will Frozen 2 be on Disney+ UK? How to watch the Frozen sequel now

With everybody spending much more time indoors throughout this era, you would possibly be in search of one thing fairly lighthearted to watch to take your thoughts off issues or to hold the children occupied.

Properly, nice information as a result of Disney+ UK is right here, with a complete library of a few of our childhood favourites and newer releases.

At present, the streaming website revealed there’d be an early launch for Frozen 2 and it might be touchdown on the website loads sooner than anticipated.

The magical story about snow queen Elsa and her sister Anna, dropped on Sunday (March 22nd) in the US as a substitute of later in the 12 months as was scheduled.

So, will it be accessible on Disney+ UK as effectively? And if not, how will you watch it?

Will Frozen 2 be on Disney+ in the UK?

The Frozen 2 early launch was introduced on Twitter.

Sharing a pic of characters Elsa and Anna, Disney’s Frozen 2 revealed on their Twitter account: “Shock! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Begin streaming this Sunday.”

The movie is offered to stream from the US, Australia, and Netherlands, nonetheless, it gained’t be accessible simply but on Disney+ UK.

UK followers can, nonetheless, watch the first movie on the streaming website, and may discover Frozen 2 on different networks.

How to watch Frozen 2

Any UK dad and mom planning to sit down with their youngsters to watch Frozen 2 at dwelling this week can nonetheless achieve this.

Following its launch in cinemas at the finish of 2019, Frozen 2 was made accessible on dwelling leisure launch from 16th March.

BT TV clients should purchase Frozen 2 from the BT TV Movie Retailer and it’s additionally accessible on Sky Retailer.

And on 30th March, it should be accessible to hire broadly, and on DVD.

The Frozen 2 digital launch date for the UK is but to be introduced, however the early launch in the US is a promising signal that it may be dropping on the streaming website quickly. Frozen 2 can also be accessible on Amazon Prime to purchase or hire.

When is Disney+ launching in the UK?

Disney+ UK launched on March 24th 2020.

Get Disney+ for £59.99 for a 12 months (or £5.99 a month)

Households get to take pleasure in a few of their fave Disney movies and TV exhibits from over the years, from 101 Dalmatians, to teen comedy Boy Meets World and the 1992 and 2019 Aladdin movies.

There are 500 movies, 350 sequence, 26 Disney+ Originals, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons accessible to stream from the website. We have now a full checklist of what’s coming to Disney+.

So, whereas followers may need to wait a bit longer for Frozen 2 to drop on Disney+ UK, they’ll have heaps to hold them busy throughout that point.

What units is Disney+ accessible on?

In the US, the place the platform launched first, the Disney+ app is offered on numerous units, together with most Apple iOS units and Android units. It’s additionally now accessible on the similar units in the UK.

Customers can watch the service by downloading the Disney+ app.

It is usually accessible on Amazon units, together with Amazon Firestick streaming units and suitable Hearth Tablets, in addition to Disney+ on PCs through your net browser.

Questioning what units it should work on? Take a look at our checklist of units the Disney+ app is offered on.

Disney+ UK has now launched. In case you’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV information. You may join right here.