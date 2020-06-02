Will Frozen III Happen At Disney? Here’s The Latest From Josh Gad

I do not know. I imply, this is the deal. Frozen II wasn’t Frozen II till there was a purpose to exist. And equally, I do not know if and when there shall be a Frozen III. That is manner above my pay grade, however what I can let you know is that this: There was a chance to take these characters and produce once more a way of hope and inspiration. And it is why the staff at Disney and I teamed up on the previous couple of weeks to do At Dwelling with Olaf. And so the Frozen saga continues, even when it isn’t essentially within the type of a 3rd film. However we’ll see! If there’s all the time a narrative value telling, I am certain that Jennifer Lee and the unbelievable staff over at Disney animation will inform that story sooner or later.