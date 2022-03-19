Will Goldeneye 007 return? James Bond game renews its trademark after leaks

A few weeks ago, achievements related to the title appeared on the Xbox platform.

If we talk about influential shooters in the genre, we cannot ignore Goldeneye 007. It was one of the most iconic games of Nintendo 64so that a whole generation of gamers could enjoy the exciting adventures of James Bond in video game form. Following this line, we recently pointed out a particularity on Xbox that incorporated achievements related to the title, which served as a starting signal for all kinds of theories.

Rebranding to refer to Goldeneye as ‘downloadable arcade software’And it seems that this wave of speculation may continue for a few more weeks. As VGC advances, the mark that allows the term Goldeneye to refer to “downloadable arcade software“. In this way, Danjaq, LLCthe company that owns many brands, characters and other elements related to the 007 agent franchise, has made this move in the midst of a period where theories about a new game are not in short supply.

In VGC they claim to have information about an HD remastering of Goldeneye 007, which would have delayed its announcement due to the war in ukraine. Those responsible for the alleged project have not said anything about it, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt until a report is published. official confirmation.

It should be remembered that the renewal of a trademark does not always lead to the production of more video games. However, it is true that Goldeneye 007 was preparing a return for Xbox 360 until Nintendo ended developmentsomething that has left us with a canceled project and 2 hours of gameplay.

