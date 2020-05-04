Will Gray and Chantelle both have affairs in EastEnders?

EastEnders has dropped main hints that troubled couple Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) will cheat on one another as their marriage continues to crumble in the wake of lawyer Gray’s bodily and psychological abuse of his spouse.

Trapped with Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) in his name centre after an influence minimize locked them in collectively, in Monday 4th Might’s episode Chantelle started to speak in confidence to her new boss as some enjoyable flirting led to severe soul-searching revelations on both sides.

Simply as the facility got here again on and killed the second, Chan was seconds away from lastly confiding in Kheerat about her husband’s common beatings, which she has up to now saved to herself and suffered in silence.

Fleeing again to Gray, who had been frantically making an attempt to name her for hours, mortified Chantelle appeared eager to neglect the entire thing, leaving Kheerat curious as to what she was about to disclose as she began to disclose particulars on her seemingly picture-perfect marriage. Might the eldest Panesar sibling show to be her saviour from the sinister solicitor?

In the meantime, Gray was preoccupied with shopper Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) as he rescued her from being held hostage by Michaela Turnbull, grieving mum of crazed stalker Leo King who Whit stabbed to demise in self-defence.

Michaela admitted she suspected Leo’s dad Tony King, who went on to be Whitney’s childhood abuser, was a paedophile and berated herself for not telling anybody and doubtlessly stopping his future crimes.

Gray confirmed up at Michaela’s flat, following a telephone name from Ms Dean begging for assist, however as soon as the pair had been again house on the Sq., a charged second the place Whit thanked Mr Atkins and he admitted how apprehensive he’d been for her security hinted their relationship may blossom into extra than simply enterprise.

Whitney’s crush on good-looking Gray has been simmering for a short time, however now it’s implied the sensation is likely to be mutual.

Consumed with guilt at his therapy of Chantelle, what would the temptation of infidelity do to unstable Gray’s mind-set? And having endured an ordeal with Leo, who made her fall for him solely to attempt and kill her, is Whitney set to fall for one more violent man and put herself in hazard?

If Chantelle turns to Kheerat for consolation and help and one factor results in one other, controlling Gray will certainly be on the warpath. Until he cheats with Whitney first and Chan finds out, giving her the power to go away her abusive partner?

Maintain your eye on this love sq. in the making, because it’s certain to develop and has the potential for enormous drama – and hazard – whichever means it unfolds…

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.