Will Guillermo del Toro ever paintings on a online game? After the cancellation of Silent Hills, it’s transparent

Oscar-winning movie director Guillermo del Toro, who was once as soon as related to Konami’s Silent Hills venture along Hideo Kojima, He has said that he does now not consider that he’s going to attempt to broaden a online game once more.

As GameSpot stories, del Toro gave the impression at the Glad Unhappy At a loss for words podcast and showed that he was once now not running on any Silent Hill similar initiatives. This query got here after del Toro made an look at The Recreation Awards 2021 and playfully mentioned that he cherished Silent Hill’s artwork course and was hoping we’d all have a brand new one quickly.

The best way through which he despatched the message made many consider that he knew greater than he was once suggesting, however it kind of feels that he didn’t and that Guillermo del Toro may have completed exploring the sector of video video games … a minimum of for now. In spite of pronouncing that he loves the theory of ​​the sport “as a storytelling workout“, don’t consider that”I’d broaden a recreation once more as a result of [es] the albatross of the online game“.

Del Toro mentioned those similar phrases in 2015, and apparently that he continues to stay his promise. Even if it might not be the inside track that enthusiasts of the filmmaker’s paintings wish to listen, a minimum of has shared some extra ideas at the canceled Silent Hills venture he was once running on with Kojima.

“It is a type of issues in my existence that do not make sense“Del Toro mentioned concerning the cancellation of Silent Hills.”In some way, I simply sought after to tickle Konami’s ribs, as a result of I do not perceive. It was once so best, what we had been going to do was once so thrilling“.

Guillermo del Toro in Demise Stranding.

Silent Hills was once introduced following the discharge of PT, a terrifying gaming revel in that, as soon as finished, was once published as a teaser for the sport directed by means of del Toro and Kojima, starring Norman Reedus from The Strolling Useless. The sport would by no means see the sunshine of day and Konami would even take away PT from the PlayStation Retailer in 2015.

Even if the trio of del Toro, Kojima, and Reedus by no means made Silent Hills, yeah they labored in combination on Demise Strandingby means of Kojima Productions. Norman Reedus was once the protagonist of the sport, whilst del Toro lent his symbol to the nature referred to as Deadman.

Prior to the Konami drama, del Toro was once running on Insane for Saints Row developer Volition, however that survival horror recreation additionally didn’t go the end line.

Despite the fact that there were a large number of rumors a few new Silent Hill recreation, not anything concrete has been introduced but. Alternatively, Silent Hill writer Keiichiro Toyama introduced at The Recreation Awards 2021 a brand new survival horror recreation known as Slitterhead that seems to be simply as nerve-racking because the developer’s earlier video games.