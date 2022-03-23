Will Hogwarts Legacy have a free update between generations? His first reservations generate doubts

Some stores have already set a price for both the old-gen versions and the new-gen editions.

We could say that Hogwarts Legacy works a spell: every time there is news about the next game of Avalanche Software, all the players were hooked to the screen. And it is not for less, because the last State of Play has left us a gameplay that has dazzled a good number of viewers, especially those who capture all the references of the universe of Harry Potter.

However, and as we saw in the aforementioned presentation, not everything is perfect in the magical world. And it is that the first opportunities to reserve Hogwarts Legacy in some American and English establishments have already come out, which leaves us with more information about its price: $59.99 for the Xbox One and PS4 versions, and $69.99 for the Xbox Series and PS5, according to VGC (with slightly cheaper cases).

On the other hand, the aforementioned medium has not overlooked a detail on the covers. Compared to other intergenerational games, whose covers show that they are suitable for both Xbox One and Xbox Series (in the case of the Microsoft platform), Hogwarts Legacy does not show this possibility. In any case, the game only indicates that there is one version for Xbox One, and another for Xbox Series.

VGC has noticed US networks like Best Buy O GameStop, although we have found a Spanish store that shows a version of Hogwarts Legacy that works for both Xbox One and Xbox Series. In this way, it seems that we will continue with the doubt until Warner Bros. publishes official statements, although we are also waiting for more data around the Nintendo Switch edition. Be that as it may, what we are sure of is that a title is coming that will make all fantasy fans fall in love.

