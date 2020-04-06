Will.i.am announces winner of The Voice UK’s public lifeline vote

Will.i.am has revealed which The Voice UK contestant has been saved by the public lifeline vote to safe a spot within the semi-final.

The fortunate singer is Doug Positive, who wowed judges together with his rendition of Jorja Smith’s Don’t Watch Me Cry in the course of the knockouts final month.

He’ll be becoming a member of Crew Will.i.am, alongside Gevanni Hutton and Lucy Calcines, the tune coach introduced in a video launched by ITV.

Positive mentioned: “I’m actually honoured to have been saved by the public and might’t wait to see the others within the Dwell Semi Finals. My because of everybody for the assist and might’t wait to get caught in!”

The Voice UK was pressured to indefinitely delay this 12 months’s semi-final and closing, initially on account of happen on 28th March and 4th April respectively, as a result of creating coronavirus pandemic.

The collection is one of quite a few movies, tv reveals and reside occasions which were postponed within the pursuits of public security.

It’s but to be confirmed when the finals will go forward, however a particular programme titled The Voice UK: Most Memorable Moments is out there on ITV Participant, revisiting some of one of the best performances from previous episodes.

Refresh your reminiscence of Doug Positive’s knockout tune beneath…

The Voice UK: Most Memorable Moments is out there on ITV Participant