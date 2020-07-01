Will Invisible Man Get A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From Elisabeth Moss

Go away a Remark
One of many sneakily huge wins for Common this yr was Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, which proved to audiences and the studio that basic film monsters may nonetheless scare in Hollywood’s fashionable horror panorama. Made off a stick-thin funds of $7 million, the well timed thriller was an enormous hit. So what’s stopping an Invisible Man 2 from turning into within the works? Elisabeth Moss lately mentioned this:
Look, if individuals need it that’s type of a giant a part of what we’d like with the intention to do it. So put the phrase on the market that YOU need it after which I’ll assist!
The star of The Invisible Man feels like she’d be into reprising her function as Cecilia Kass for a sequel, nevertheless it may take a bit extra phrase of mouth to ensure that Common to present the inexperienced gentle to a different movie. Elisabeth Moss instructed Bloody Disgusting that extra fan participation may buff up possibilities for a sequel. So there you’ve gotten it, inform your mates about Invisible Man and have extra public conversations about it.
Contemplating Common’s behind-the-scenes strikes because the success of The Invisible Man, it wouldn’t be a shock to me if a sequel begins improvement. Because the movie’s launch, the studio has been cooking up numerous fashionable takes on basic film monsters. Ryan Gosling pitched a brand new tackle The Wolfman within the vein of Nightcrawler that he’ll star in, The Invitation’s Karyn Kusama is rebooting Dracula, and the script is completed on a contemporary model of Bride of Frankenstein, amongst different introduced horror tasks.
Alternatively, will Common determine to stay with a standalone format for its film monster properties to keep away from viewers fatigue in a franchise pushed business? Solely time will inform. The Invisible Man author/director Leigh Whannell instructed CinemaBlend again in February:
Possibly. I’m so superstitious about motion pictures that I block out any ideas of the sequel. I determine the time I’m allowed to consider sequels or any continuation of the story is after the unique movie’s come out and the world at massive has determined what they make of it. As a result of I really feel like there’d be nothing extra deflating than planning a sequel in your thoughts, just for the unique movie to stomach flop. After which abruptly you’re like ‘Nicely there goes all these plans.’ So I attempt to block it out, squash it down, by no means consider it. You’ll must ask me that one in a couple of month’s time.
In different phrases, when The Invisible Man was made, it was not meant to proceed previous one movie if just for the filmmaker’s personal sanity. However as followers of the film know, Invisible Man does depart room for the story to proceed because of its ambiguous ending. Nevertheless, then there’s the element of the beforehand introduced Invisible Lady film that Elizabeth Banks was introduced to be heading in November.
The Charlie’s Angels director is planning to direct and star in a separate film from Leigh Whannell’s thriller that’s described as “Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho.” Might this film and an Invisible Man 2 each hit theaters? Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on Common’s plans for its basic film monsters.
What do you suppose? Would you wish to see a sequel for Invisible Man? Vote in our ballot beneath.
