Will it be Immortals Fenyx Rising 2? His producer has been working on a new video game for a year

Rumors have emerged in recent weeks about the development of a continuation of the Ubisoft title.

In December 2020, Immortals Fenyx Rising arrived in stores, an acclaimed action-adventure video game from Ubisoft that managed to hook a good number of players, so much so that many wonder if the French company will give the ‘ok’ to a second installment. Now, we know that your production company has been working on a production to be announced since April 2021, will this be its continuation?

Andrée-Anne Boisvert updated her LinkedIn profile, sharing her current work status. In the publication no clue can be read, but in networks they have remembered information from Tom Henderson, very active these weeks as far as Ubisoft news is concerned, in which there was talk of the possible announcement of an Immortals Fenyx Rising 2. Naturally , the French company has not yet commented.

In that publication, the journalist also advanced the development of a new 2.5D Prince of Persia inspired by Ori, the acclaimed Moon Studios series. Henderson recently also detailed a multiplayer shooter with elements of Hyper Scape.

Boisvert is a veteran of Ubisoft, having spent almost a decade on very important developments for the French firm such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate or Rabbids Invasion, among other Ubisoft Quebec titles.

Returning to Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft commented in 2021 that turning the video game into a franchise would depend on the players, making it clear that they are not short of ideas. “When we were finishing it, we had the opportunity to say ‘ok, what would you do next if you had to start a game now?’. Explore more of the Greek mythology, do something very different, something that was happy and stylized, etc” .

