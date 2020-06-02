Will J.Ok. Simmons Join Spider-Man 3 As J. Jonah Jameson? Here’s What He Said

Spider-Man is likely one of the hottest Marvel characters of all time, so he is been tailored for TV, movie, and video video games numerous occasions all through the years. The present live-action incarnation stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, and is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His most up-to-date look was Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, which was the ultimate installment in Part Three. The film’s mid-credits scene revealed that J. Jonah Jameson actor J.Ok. Simmons was reprising his position from the Sam Raimi trilogy, which leaves the query: ought to we anticipate him to seem within the untitled Spider-Man 3 film?