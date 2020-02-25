Will John Cena Be Invisible In The Suicide Squad? James Gunn Seriously Answered That Question

For these of you who’re a bit unhappy about this information, there may be really nonetheless lots to be completely satisfied about within the coming months in the event you get pleasure from John Cena and the idea of invisibility as separate entities. Cena, for starters, cannot solely now be heard voicing a polar bear reverse Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle, however we at the moment are just some months away from seeing him grace the massive display screen in F9 as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto.