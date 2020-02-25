Will John Cena Be Invisible In The Suicide Squad? James Gunn Seriously Answered That Question

Go away a Remark
It is in all probability solely a matter of time earlier than John Cena will get the chance to play an invisible character. Because of his WWE catch phrase “You Cannot See Me” (initially a reference to his velocity), the wrestler-cum-actor has spent years as a meme referencing folks’s incapacity to detect him on the visible spectrum, and finally a filmmaker or studio goes to try to capitalize on it.
Should you had been hoping that film could be James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, nonetheless, you must put together to be sincerely disillusioned as you proceed to learn this text.
Whereas not a lot is thought in regards to the plot of The Suicide Squad or the characters concerned, James Gunn has remained lively on social media answering fan’s questions, and it was throughout a latest little bit of on-line Q&A on Instagram that the author/director addressed the John Cena invisibility query. Gunn was straight-up requested “Is John Cena Invisible[sic] in SS?” and his reply was a flat:
No.
There hasn’t been any form of agency affirmation at this level, nevertheless it’s been reported that John Cena will really be enjoying Peacemaker – one of many many convicts that The Suicide Squad will probably be bringing collectively as a part of its titular group, battling a foe that has not but been confirmed.
For these of you who’re a bit unhappy about this information, there may be really nonetheless lots to be completely satisfied about within the coming months in the event you get pleasure from John Cena and the idea of invisibility as separate entities. Cena, for starters, cannot solely now be heard voicing a polar bear reverse Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle, however we at the moment are just some months away from seeing him grace the massive display screen in F9 as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto.
As for invisibility, followers will really be capable to see a enjoyable method to this horrific superpower later this week, as Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man goes to begin enjoying in theaters across the nation this Friday. And as a bonus, Elizabeth Banks is at present additionally creating an Invisible Girl film that might come out within the subsequent couple years.
However for these of you merely ready for John Cena to really turn into invisible… simply have endurance. It appears too apparent to not develop for a venture, and it really might be nice. Supplied its made by a filmmaker with correct intentions, a movie the place John Cena performs himself and begins to turn into invisible looks like a really watchable story.
As for The Suicide Squad, the DC Prolonged Universe movie is in manufacturing now, and has a completely stacked forged that features not solely John Cena, however Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, and extra. The blockbuster is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021, so maintain looking out right here on CinemaBlend for all the newest information and behind-the-scenes tales.
Add Comment