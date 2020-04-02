Will Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn Get Canceled? Here’s The Latest On Season 3

Go away a Remark
Harley Quinn has emerged as one of many largest surprises from the DC Universe streaming service. Hardcore followers of the Joker’s former lover had excessive hopes for an grownup animated tackle the character, and the inventive workforce has exceeded expectations. However with DC Universe experiencing shifts in its content material, some aren’t certain concerning the present’s future, together with author and producer Justin Halpern:
We’re able now the place DC Universe is making an attempt to determine what it desires to do with the present. There’s been rumblings about increasing now that Warner Media has a number of arms. We’re exploring alternatives for different retailers however nothing’s confirmed.
Justin Halpern was sincere concerning the present’s probabilities when he spoke with ComicBook.com. Regardless of the uncertainty revolving across the present, Halpern confirmed that he and his colleagues have been contemplating concepts for a possible third season, although these ideas may change over time:
However as a part of the, ‘Hey, have a look at us. We’re this little present that is doing fairly effectively. We’ve despatched a one web page… Simply not even a synopsis however extra of a setup for what might be season three. And so, we’ve got thought of it however that is to not say that it may change solely as soon as we get a author’s room going, if we’re fortunate sufficient to get a 3rd season pickup. It is all to be decided.
Every time any form of present is in limbo, it may be troublesome for the creatives to determine how they need to transfer ahead. On the one hand, it by no means hurts to have concepts for the long run in case there’s a pickup. But then again, why put in the entire effort and time if it doesn’t seem the present can be getting the greenlight? Evidently, Justin Halpern and his workforce are in an ungainly place.
Harley Quinn debuted to rave opinions and strong rankings final fall earlier than wrapping up its first season in February. The season centered on the titular antihero leaving her insensitive (and psychotic) boss/boyfriend the Joker and making a reputation for herself. She ultimately fashioned a crew consisting of characters like Poison Ivy, King Shark and Kite Man.
Apart from giving audiences loads of violence, humor and DC Comics lore, it additionally managed to flesh out Quinn’s character and inject some sentimentality into her story once in a while. This was very true within the last episodes of the season.
If the trailer is any indication, the second season of Harley Quinn is about to thrust Quinn into much more madcap adventures. It stays to be seen in the event that they find yourself being her last adventures on the small display screen, and followers can be holding their breath to see if that third season comes by. Harley Quinn Season 2 will premiere on DC Universe on April 3.
