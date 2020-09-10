Will Kangana Ranaut join BJP? Minister of Modi government met and said- If you want, welcome

new Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met film actress Kangana Ranaut today. During this, a video of the meeting of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Kangana has also appeared, in which both people are seen sitting and talking. The Union Minister has met Kangna at her residence in Mumbai. According to the Union Minister- Kangana is not interested in politics, but if she wants, she is welcome in these Bharatiya Janata Party or my party. Also Read – Demonstration in Shimla in support of Kangana Ranaut, demand for dismissal of Maharashtra government

After the meeting, Ramdas Athawale spoke more about the meeting. According to Ramdas Athawale, Kangana has said that she is not interested in politics, but she is interested in doing something for the society, in uniting the society. Kangana has said that she will soon make a film in which she will be in the role of a Dalit woman. According to the Union Minister, Kangana says that casteism should end.

#WATCH: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met actor #KanganaRanaut at her residence in Mumbai, earlier today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nyJtDWKXOk – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Explain that Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena are face to face. Taking entry into the entire matter, the BJP gave security to Kangana in the Y Plus category. A part of Kangana’s office was torn down between statements made by both Kangana and Shiv Sena. After this, Kangana challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray. A case has been filed against Kangana for using abusive language for CM.