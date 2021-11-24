Will Keanu Reeves sign up for the MCU after John Wick 4? For the actor “it could be an honor” with the intention to satisfy the desires of the lovers and Wonder

The Wonder Cinematic Universe is not any stranger to welcoming nice Hollywood abilities to its rising solid of heroes, and Keanu Reeves turns out keen to sign up for the MCU sooner or later, consistent with new feedback from the famous person of the Matrix sagas and John Wick.

“It could be an honor“Reeves tells Esquire in a brand new interview.”There are some in point of fact unbelievable administrators, and visionaries, and they’re doing one thing that no person has in point of fact performed. It is particular in that sense when it comes to scale, ambition, manufacturing. So it could be nice to be part of that.“.

Neither is it a easy hypothesis. Again in 2019, as Keanu Reeves used to be taking part in a 2d rebirth with the premiere of John Wick 3: Parabellum, Wonder Studios president Kevin Feige stated that Wonder were chatting with Reeves “for just about each and every film we make“.

“I do not know when, or if he’s going to ever sign up for the MCU, however we need to to find the best way to do it“he stated. Kevin Feige would have drawn a comparability between Reeves and Jake Gyllenhaal, who used to be presented more than a few roles at Wonder ahead of after all signing to play Mysterio in Tom Holland’s 2d Spider-Guy film.

Lately, Keanu Reeves is beautiful busy, and his subsequent step in theaters might be with The Matrix: Resurrections, of which we’ve just lately noticed his newest reputable posters. After all, John Wick 4 could also be pending liberate for subsequent 12 months. Will it’s then when the dream is fulfilled and the actor can sign up for the UCM?