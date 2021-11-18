Will ‘Khali’ display power within the area of politics? Hypothesis intensified after assembly Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab Polls 2022: global wrestling leisure (WWE) Former big name of Dalip Singh Rana aka ‘The Nice Khali’ (The Nice Khali) Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (Arvind Kejriwal) met with. Consistent with an authentic observation, all the way through his assembly with the manager minister, Khali referred to as the Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) Now not best liked the tasks taken by means of the led executive, but in addition confirmed willingness to reinforce the efforts of the federal government in long term. He was once accompanied by means of Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh. After the assembly, such hypothesis has began whether or not Khali is becoming a member of the Aam Aadmi Birthday party?Additionally Learn – Arvind Kejriwal instructed the motion plan, which can transparent the Yamuna river, said- until the following election…

Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi, 'Lately I met a wrestler 'The Nice Khali' who made India well-known all over the place the sector. He appreciated the paintings achieved on electrical energy, water, faculty and clinic in Delhi.

Lately, I met The Nice Khali, a wrestler who has made India well-known all over the place the sector. He appreciated the paintings achieved in Delhi on electrical energy, water, faculty and clinic. Now that we’ve got achieved all this paintings in Punjab too, we will be able to trade Punjab in combination. percent.twitter.com/nxf9EsW5ZL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 18, 2021

Consistent with the observation, whilst chatting with the Leader Minister, Khali acknowledged that he’s inspired by means of the improvement in Delhi and is able to prolong all conceivable reinforce to the Kejriwal executive for the betterment of the society. The assembly came about forward of subsequent yr’s meeting elections in Punjab.

