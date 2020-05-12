Will Kill Bill 3 Ever Occur? Here’s What Vivica A. Fox Has Heard

Oh my gosh, I can’t wait. It rears its ugly head each couple of years. They’ll say, ‘So, Vivica, Kill Bill 3, they’re making an attempt to make a sequel to all of your films. I feel they’re ready for my daughter to develop up.’ And you then all the time hear that Quentin falls out and in of affection with Hollywood. He’s like, ‘I’m accomplished, I’m again, I’m accomplished.’ So, the newest I’ve heard is that him and Uma have been speaking, and I’d love for them to determine it out. Quentin is nice with flashbacks and determining some sort of option to make his characters alive once more in a movie. So, I’m actually hoping that Vernita Inexperienced will get her revenge.