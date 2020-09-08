Will LIC also be sold, a shameful attempt by the government to sell the country’s assets: Rahul Gandhi

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged against the backdrop of news related to the preparations to sell the government’s stake in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) that it is a shameful attempt by the government to sell the country’s assets. He tweeted, citing a news, “Modi ji is running a” sell government company “campaign. The country’s property is being sold little by little to compensate for its own economic well-being. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress invites Chirag upset with Nitish in old house

The Congress leader alleged, "Selling LIC is another shameful attempt by the Modi government, keeping the future and trust of the people." According to reports, the government may sell its 25 per cent stake in LIC.

Let us know that the central government has given many more large institutions of the country, including railways, in private hands. Air India has also been auctioned. Many people are also criticizing the central government about this. The central government is on the target of the opposition. Rahul Gandhi is a constant attacker about this.