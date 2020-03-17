Will Liverpool win the Premier League if 2019/20 is cancelled?

Let’s not beat round the bush right here, Liverpool actually may not win the Premier League title in 2019/20.

The Reds have racked up a shocking 25-point hole over Manchester Metropolis with 27 wins out of 29 and only one defeat to blotch their document.

Messrs Henderson and Van Dijk have supplied a backbone for the workforce to construct round, a relentless aura of composure in the face of each problem.

The three crimson arrows up entrance have criss-crossed their means by means of defences all season and might be chomping at the bit for a return to motion.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have loaded the cannons with ammunition all season, reinventing the full-back place for a brand new age.

Regardless of which lenses you’re looking by means of, it is not possible to disclaim that Liverpool need to be topped champions.

At the similar time, it is equally not possible to look at them be topped champions with out fulfilling all 38 fixtures this season.

The Premier League is assembly on Thursday 19th March to determine how greatest to proceed, and the possibility of nullifying the whole season thus far might be on the desk.

Voiding the season is the best, easiest, most hassle-free resolution from a logistics viewpoint, but the one that may spark extra outrage than virtually any various.

Arguably the solely much less in style choice can be to finish the season with the present standings solid in iron: Liverpool, champions. Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Norwich relegated with no contest.

Will Liverpool win the Premier League title? If the season is cancelled, voided, nullified, completely not.