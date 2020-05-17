Will Monica Raymund Return To Chicago Fireplace? Here’s What She Says

There are quite a lot of Chicago Fireplace followers prepared for Raymund to return and assist add readability to the connection between Dawson and Casey. Regardless of his rising bond with Sylvie Brett, Dawson’s ex, Casey, has but to completely transfer on, and sparks had been nonetheless flying between Dawson and Casey throughout her Season Eight return. So, hope remains to be mightily alive for him and Dawson to reunite and reignite their long-burning flame.