Mrs Brown’s Boys has turn out to be as a lot a staple of Christmas as tinsel and a roast turkey dinner, with a festive particular of the favored sitcom having aired yearly since 2011.

However with the coronavirus pandemic having affected a lot movie and TV manufacturing this 12 months, and Brendan O’Carroll having beforehand claimed a 2020 present was unlikely, followers have been questioning whether or not we’ll see the return of Agnes Brown and the remainder of the clan this Christmas.

Learn on for all the things it's essential know.

Will Mrs Brown’s Boys be on TV this Christmas?

There’s no affirmation from the BBC simply but, however the indicators counsel that we’ll certainly be handled to one more festive particular.

In September, star Danny O’Carroll – who performs Buster Brady on the present – tweeted that he’d acquired details about manufacturing dates for brand new episodes of the present.

He wrote: “Simply acquired the taking pictures dates for Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Specials. WE’RE BACK!”

Simply acquired the taking pictures dates for Mrs Browns Boys Christmas Specials. WE’RE BACK! ???? — Danny O’Carroll (@BbMrsbrownsboys) September 10, 2020

And later in September the Each day Mirror reported that the present would be making an look within the festive schedules.

A supply was quoted as saying: “The BBC agreed with Brendan on bringing some pleasure to Christmas. It’s nice information and can carry cheer to many viewers. Brendan can also have a area day making an attempt to carry humour about life with Covid, all whereas bringing his wonderful gags to the world.”

The supply continued: “The deal is agreed. They only have to cowl considerations about well being and security surrounding the complete forged, and the timings, and it ought to be golden.”

In fact, till we get official affirmation from the BBC, we are able to’t know for certain if we’ll positively be reunited with the gang for Christmas, nevertheless it’s actually trying constructive!

Usually, two festive specials are aired annually, with one on Christmas Day adopted by an extra episode on New Years Day – and it’s unclear if this will be the case once more this 12 months.

Given the principle forged for the present has been by only a few adjustments, we’d count on the same old stars together with Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Eilish O’Carroll, Rory Cowan, Paddy Houlihan and Fiona O’Carroll all to return within the occasion of a 2020 particular.

