Will Navjot Sidhu withdraw his resignation? Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said- ‘Let’s sit down and communicate, we can remedy all problems’

Punjab Congress Disaster: Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) On Wednesday, an afternoon after he resigned from the submit of Punjab Congress leader, the celebration attempted laborious to persuade him however he didn’t budge. The spherical of conferences endured on Tuesday night as neatly however no outcome got here out. On Wednesday morning, he launched a video message pronouncing that ‘I will be able to struggle for the reality until my closing breath’.Additionally Learn – Archana Puran Singh’s chair at risk because of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation! Trended actress on Twitter – see humorous memes

Consistent with experiences, the celebration used to be previous entrusting Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat to speak to Sidhu, however it’s acknowledged that now this process has been given to the brand new Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Amidst all this, just about 24 hours after Sidhu’s resignation, state Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi acknowledged that he held talks with Sidhu and asked him to “communicate and unravel the problem”. Additionally Learn – Congress bifurcated on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tantrums, celebration top command stopped talks

Addressing the media quickly after his 2nd assembly of the state cupboard in Chandigarh, CM Channi acknowledged, ‘Whoever is the celebration president, he’s the pinnacle of the circle of relatives. I had known as him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and acknowledged that the celebration is paramount. Hours after Sidhu posted the video on Twitter, CM Channi acknowledged, “I don’t have any ego and I’m able to sit down and communicate with all leaders on all problems.” Additionally Learn – Punjab Congress Disaster: Birthday party Prime Command didn’t settle for Sidhu’s resignation! This recommendation used to be given to the state management

I will be able to stay preventing the struggle for reality until the closing second… percent.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) September 29, 2021

Previous within the day, Sidhu broke his silence through wondering the appointments of Director Normal of Police, Suggest Normal and “tainted” leaders. Sidhu shared a video submit on Twitter and acknowledged that he’s able to make any sacrifice however will at all times stand through his rules.

In the meantime, a number of celebration leaders together with Minister Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Waring, MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Congress’ Punjab unit running president Pawan Goyal reached his place of dwelling in Patiala on Wednesday to fulfill him. Sharing a four-minute video on Twitter, Sidhu wrote, ‘Will proceed to struggle the fight of reality until the tip.

Sidhu acknowledged within the video, ‘My expensive Punjabis, the aim of my 17-year political adventure has best been to enhance the lives of the folks of Punjab, convey exchange and lift voice at the politics of problems. This has been my ‘dharma’ and my accountability. Until date I don’t have any non-public enmity with any individual, nor have I fought any non-public fight. My struggle has been on problems and pro-Punjab time table, for which I’ve been elevating my voice for a very long time.

Sidhu acknowledged, ‘My father as soon as advised me that on every occasion there may be confusion, one must at all times observe the trail of reality with out compromising on ethical values.’ Allow us to let you know that Sidhu used to be appointed the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress on July 18 amid a tussle with Amarinder Singh. Amarinder Singh had resigned from the executive minister’s submit ten days in the past.