Will Netflix Raise Costs? Survey Shows Its Pricing Power Has Grown – Variety

For American shoppers, Netflix’s worth proposition has escalated throughout the coronavirus pandemic — and the query for the No. 1 subscription streamer is when, not if, it’s going to subsequent elevate costs.

Even amid intensifying competitors from Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others, Netflix has seen its pricing energy develop over the past 5 months, in accordance with a research printed this week by Cowen & Co. analysts led by John Blackledge.

The Wall Road agency’s month-to-month survey of about 2,500 U.S. shoppers confirmed that general, Netflix prospects who stated they’d be prepared to pay greater than they at the moment do rose from 47% in December 2019 to 55% in Might 2020. And, amongst respondents who stream greater than 7 hours per week of Netflix content material, willingness to pay extra rose from 52% to 60% over the identical time interval.

“With COVID-19 taking maintain this yr, we aren’t shocked that [Netflix] would acquire pricing energy because it turns into a extra important leisure service, and our survey knowledge helps this thesis,” the Cowen analysts wrote.

The analysts don’t count on Netflix to boost costs in 2020, however stated the corporate is “properly positioned into ’21 & past.” The corporate’s content material spending is predicted to hit $15.four billion (on a money foundation) in 2020, an funding in high-quality TV and film content material throughout genres that “probably ensures [Netflix] the highest spot in the lounge over time, in our view,” the Cowen group stated.

Associated Tales

Notice that the survey knowledge displays a snapshot in time, and a sputtering U.S. economic system and comparatively excessive unemployment might make shoppers more and more price-sensitive. Furthermore, what folks think about they hypothetically would do (i.e., be prepared to pay extra for Netflix) doesn’t all the time match precise habits.

Netflix final raised costs beginning within the first quarter of 2019, with its hottest plan — the Customary tier, with two HD streams — rising 18%, from $10.99 to $12.99 per thirty days within the U.S. As the worth hikes went into impact by means of Q2 and the again half of the yr, Netflix’s cancellation charges rose however its income development additionally accelerated: Full-year 2019 income climbed 28%, to $20.2 billion, outpacing the 20% internet subscriber enhance.



Supply: Cowen & Co. Client Monitoring Survey, December 2019-Might 2020

Through the firm’s Q1 2020 earnings interview for buyers, chief product officer Greg Peters stated subscriber developments in January-February of this yr returned to “just about regular pre-price-change churn ranges.” Netflix netted a large 15.eight million new subscriber within the interval due to the coronavirus, to hit practically 183 million worldwide.

“At this level, we’re not even fascinated about value will increase,” Peters stated in April. Through the COVID-19 disaster, “we simply wish to keep super-focused… ensuring that we’re persevering with to be there, have a terrific service, and be sure that we’re in a position to present leisure and escape for our members all over the world.”

Netflix is scheduled to report Q2 outcomes on July 16 after market shut. The corporate projected 7.5 million internet additions worldwide for the second quarter, versus 6.eight million within the year-earlier interval.

As COVID-19 restrictions all over the world ease, Netflix stated, it expects viewing and the speed of subscriber development to say no within the second half of 2020. Nonetheless, with the variety of coronavirus instances surging within the U.S. in current weeks to file ranges, prolonged stay-at-home quarantines may benefit Netflix to the upside going into Q3.