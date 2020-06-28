Will Netflix’s 365 Days Get A Sequel? Here’s What We Know So Far

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

365 DNI, aka 365 Days for English-speaking Netflix customers, has been an enormous hit on the subscription streaming service for a couple of weeks now. The film has drawn comparisons to Fifty Shades of Gray and has even began a pattern of monitoring down sexually specific titles on Netflix. It’s caught round in the preferred tasks on Netflix for a lot of days, however will the subscription streaming service greenlight a sequel?