Will Netflix’s 365 Days Get A Sequel? Here’s What We Know So Far

365 DNI, aka 365 Days for English-speaking Netflix customers, has been an enormous hit on the subscription streaming service for a couple of weeks now. The film has drawn comparisons to Fifty Shades of Gray and has even began a pattern of monitoring down sexually specific titles on Netflix. It’s caught round in the preferred tasks on Netflix for a lot of days, however will the subscription streaming service greenlight a sequel?
Why 365 Days Is In all probability Getting A Sequel
The prospects are wanting good. As famous prior, the film has been extraordinarily widespread throughout its admittedly brief run on Netflix. On the time of this writing the film was the third-highest rated undertaking on Netflix. The content material occupying the #1 and #2 slots are tv exhibits, so it’s the been the preferred Netflix flick for fairly a bit, although Will Ferrell’s Eurovision is popping out this weekend.
Then there’s the opposite main indisputable fact that 365 Days is predicated on a e book in a trilogy (one other similarity to Fifty Shades of Gray). The second e book within the Polish sequence by Blanka Lipinska is known as Ten dzien, which follows Laura and Massimo as soon as extra. A third e book, Kolejne 365 dni, has additionally been revealed already. So, there’s definitely already supply materials to make a minimum of one sequel, if not two.
Spoilers from the film could be discovered on this paragraph! Amazingly 365 Days ends on a cliffhanger notice when lead character Laura drives right into a tunnel and presumably doesn’t make it out the opposite aspect after Massimo’s rival targets her. It actually looks as if she died within the film, however we by no means see the second truly play out on the display screen. Given we all know there are usually not one however two sequels – and you may even look into spoilers on what they’re about — it might appear we are going to get a solution to this explicit cliffhanger in a second film.
What The 365 Days Workforce Has Stated About A Sequel
So far, Netflix has not confirmed the subscription streamer and manufacturing firm are on board for Ten dzien. Nonetheless, sequence lead (by way of Onet) Anna-Maria Sieklucka allegedly did say on Instagram there are a minimum of early plans to do one other film. The one downside? Proper now every thing is on maintain as a result of pandemic. She reportedly famous:
Not this yr, due to the pandemic we will be unable to go overseas to shoot. You should be affected person and wait. In all probability it will likely be till subsequent yr. We have no idea precisely when we will begin.
Clearly, it appears there’s on the very least been some discuss making extra motion pictures, though till the greenlight occurs, it’s very a lot up within the air – as is a whole lot of different Netflix content material proper now. In the meantime, a whole lot of Netflix followers have moved on to watching Gaspar Noe’s Love, so in the event you want extra intense intercourse in your life, give that one a go.
If you’re simply now leaping on the 365 Days prepare, the film is famous extra for its intercourse scenes than it’s for its plot, which follows a gangster who turns into so obsessive about a younger girl after his father’s dying that he kidnaps her and offers her 365 days to fall in love with him. The 2 lead characters are performed by the aforementioned Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone. You possibly can catch it streaming on Netflix now or see what else is coming to the service in July or you recognize, get slightly bit forward of your self and go forward and browse the complete sequence now.
