Will Nitish Kumar’s government not stay in Bihar? RJD leader Tej Pratap said a big deal

December 26, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav (Rashtriya Janta Dal) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has predicted the Bihar government. Tej Pratap Yadav said that there will be no government of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU will also clear in Bihar. The break up of Janata Dal United has also started in Bihar. Also Read – JDU-BJP Latest News: JDU got big blow, 6 MLAs joined BJP

LJ Prasad Yadav’s son RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav) said that the break up of Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal United has started in Bihar too. Janata Dal United is broken in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP has started breaking the MLAs of Nitish Kumar’s party. 6 MLAs have joined BJP. Also Read – Tej Pratap Yadav New Look: Radhe-Radhey in Yellow Dhoti … Tej Pratap Yadav’s new look Viral

Tej Pratap Yadav said that the future of Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is not right. Please tell that before this, Tejashwi Yadav has also said this. Tejashwi has created a stir by saying that Nitish Kumar’s government will soon fall in Bihar.

