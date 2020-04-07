Will No Time To Die Make Changes After Delay? Here’s What The Director Said

It has been a protracted highway to get No Time to Die to theaters, together with a collection of delays. Daniel Craig was injured whereas filming, and there was some on set controversy as properly. And whereas the extremely anticipated blockbuster was lastly going to hit theaters on April 2nd, it was as soon as once more pushed again. Bond 25 is now going to reach at a extra conventional date in November, however the subsequent few months ought to be excruciating for moviegoers.