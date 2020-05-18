Will Outer Banks Get Renewed For Season 2? Creator Details Plans For Future Of Netflix Show

Go away a Remark
There’s nothing higher than listening to a present you want has a plan in place from the get-go and that appears to be what the inventive minds behind Netflix’s standard new Outer Banks collection have achieved. The present has had a profitable run on the subscription streamer over the previous a number of weeks, routinely touchdown in Netflix’s High 10, and now the present’s creator Jonas Pate has revealed what number of seasons of the collection may run on the streamer.
Clearly, Netflix would should be on board for a number of further seasons of Outer Banks, but when the inventive workforce sticks to the arc it has already drawn out for the collection, there shall be a number of extra to return. Pate mentioned of the present’s future plans:
Ever since we began, we at all times considered it as one thing that was in all probability like a four-season, perhaps five-season present, however positively 4 seasons. We have kind of long-arced it out fairly far. I am simply hoping that we get an opportunity to really inform these tales. Earlier than [Season 1] even got here out, Netflix had greenlit us to jot down some [Season 2] scripts, so we have been engaged on that for a number of months now.
Along with revealing followers will hopefully in the end get one other three or 4 seasons now that Season 1 has been binged by lots of people, the showrunner additionally confirmed to EW that the YA drama will probably be confirmed for Season 2. A minimum of, Netflix has already requested scripts for extra episodes which appears to be a great signal.
Actually, I’m unsure why the service hasn’t simply mentioned, ‘Hey Outer Banks workforce, you’re renewed,” but when I do know something about Netflix it’s that the content material supplier likes to attend a short while earlier than a renewal order comes down. It’s like the alternative technique of Amazon, which has renewed exhibits like Carnival Row for Season 2 earlier than Season 1 even premiered.
There are exceptions, after all, as Netflix exhibits like The Witcher have been renewed early. In the meantime, followers are nonetheless ready on Outer Banks renewal information, however there have been some hints about how the collection would choose up the subsequent spherical, together with the potential for the collection to movie within the Bahamas. Some new villains shall be added, however some outdated ones shall be again as effectively, in keeping with Jonas Pate.
Clearly – and obscure spoilers — given Outer Banks ended on a little bit of a cliffhanger the place the gold is worried, the present set itself up with a minimum of an thought of the trail the present would go in Season 2. Though, the cliffhanger was not essentially the unique plan for Season 1 as Jonas Pate additionally famous:
We debated precisely the place to finish it. We kind of knew the tough structure of the entire thing. And we really shot a pair totally different variations of the identical thought to play with how we have been going to finish it as a result of we simply needed a number of to see earlier than we settled on the one which we did.
Fortunately, Netflix has been greenlighting content material left and proper as of late, each on the film and TV entrance. I am hopeful we’ll hear about Outer Banks coming again for Season 2 sooner quite than later. For now, you’ll be able to watch Outer Banks streaming on Netflix proper now or see what else is arising streaming with our full schedule.
