Will Outer Banks Get Renewed For Season 2? Creator Details Plans For Future Of Netflix Show

Ever since we began, we at all times considered it as one thing that was in all probability like a four-season, perhaps five-season present, however positively 4 seasons. We have kind of long-arced it out fairly far. I am simply hoping that we get an opportunity to really inform these tales. Earlier than [Season 1] even got here out, Netflix had greenlit us to jot down some [Season 2] scripts, so we have been engaged on that for a number of months now.