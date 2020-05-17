Will Outer Banks Get Renewed For Season 2? Creator Details Plans For Future Of Netflix Show

Go away a Remark
There’s nothing higher than listening to a present you want has a plan in place from the get-go and that appears to be what the inventive minds behind Netflix’s in style new Outer Banks sequence have completed. The present has had a profitable run on the subscription streamer over the previous a number of weeks, routinely touchdown in Netflix’s Prime 10, and now the present’s creator Jonas Pate has revealed what number of seasons of the sequence might run on the streamer.
Clearly, Netflix would must be on board for a number of extra seasons of Outer Banks, but when the inventive workforce sticks to the arc it has already drawn out for the sequence, there will likely be a number of extra to come back. Pate mentioned of the present’s future plans:
Ever since we began, we all the time considered it as one thing that was most likely like a four-season, possibly five-season present, however undoubtedly 4 seasons. We have kind of long-arced it out fairly far. I am simply hoping that we get an opportunity to truly inform these tales. Earlier than [Season 1] even got here out, Netflix had greenlit us to write down some [Season 2] scripts, so we have been engaged on that for just a few months now.
Along with revealing followers will hopefully finally get one other three or 4 seasons now that Season 1 has been binged by lots of people, the showrunner additionally confirmed to EW that the YA drama will doubtless be confirmed for Season 2. Not less than, Netflix has already requested scripts for extra episodes which appears to be signal.
Actually, I’m unsure why the service hasn’t simply mentioned, ‘Hey Outer Banks workforce, you’re renewed,” but when I do know something about Netflix it’s that the content material supplier likes to attend a short while earlier than a renewal order comes down. It’s like the alternative technique of Amazon, which has renewed exhibits like Carnival Row for Season 2 earlier than Season 1 even premiered.
There are exceptions, in fact, as Netflix exhibits like The Witcher have been renewed early. In the meantime, followers are nonetheless ready on Outer Banks renewal information, however there have been some hints about how the sequence would choose up the following spherical, together with the potential for the sequence to movie within the Bahamas. Some new villains will likely be added, however some outdated ones will likely be again as nicely, in accordance with Jonas Pate.
Clearly – and imprecise spoilers — given Outer Banks ended on a little bit of a cliffhanger the place the gold is anxious, the present set itself up with at the least an concept of the trail the present would go in Season 2. Though, the cliffhanger was not essentially the unique plan for Season 1 as Jonas Pate additionally famous:
We debated precisely the place to finish it. We kind of knew the tough structure of the entire thing. And we really shot a pair totally different variations of the identical concept to play with how we had been going to finish it as a result of we simply wished just a few to see earlier than we settled on the one which we did.
Fortunately, Netflix has been greenlighting content material left and proper as of late, each on the film and TV entrance. I am hopeful we’ll hear about Outer Banks coming again for Season 2 sooner reasonably than later. For now, you possibly can watch Outer Banks streaming on Netflix proper now or see what else is developing streaming with our full schedule.
