Will Outlander Finally Kill Off Murtagh And 4 More Burning Season 5 Questions

Outlander appears to be establishing Bonnet as one of many season’s essential antagonists and, although he’s solely been seen as soon as thus far, it seems like he’s gained some influential associates following his escape from jail. It’s attainable that he’s taking part in the lengthy sport and can finally present as much as Fraser’s Ridge, threatening to take Jemmy away for good. Now that he is aware of Jemmy is perhaps his, there’s no telling what he may do and the way far he’ll go to get to him.