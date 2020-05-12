Will Outlander Launch A Lord John Grey Spinoff? Here’s The Latest

The fifth season of Outlander has solely simply come to an finish, but it surely’s by no means too early to look forward to what might occur subsequent for the characters. For these on Fraser’s Ridge, a pleasant lengthy interval of nothing significantly thrilling taking place would most likely be welcome, however the future is unclear for one fan-favorite: Lord John Grey. Performed by David Berry, John left the American colonies forward of the Outlander Season 5 finale, with no signal that he’ll be again on TV any time too quickly… until, in fact, he lastly will get his spinoff.