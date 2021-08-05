Will Packer, EbonyLife Nab Rights To Article About Nigerian Instagram Influencer

Common Footage, Will Packer Productions and Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife have picked up the difference rights to the Bloomberg article “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Grasp,” in regards to the Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas, sometimes called Ray Hushpuppi, @hushpuppi, Hush or the Billionaire Gucci grasp.

The Bloomberg tale through Evan Ratliff detailed claims through government that Nigerian-born Abbas perfected a easy web rip-off and laundered tens of millions of greenbacks. An untitled motion mystery mission, arrange at Common Footage, follows a contested public sale for the valuables.

Discussions on writers to evolve the Bloomberg article are actually on-going. Will Packer and James Lopez will produce thru their Will Packer Productions and Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios.

“Ten months in the past Mo pitched us a wealthy and entertaining thought steeped in Nigerian tradition that may best be informed with the assistance of her distinctive viewpoint. In combination we knew Evan’s paintings was once the definitive telling and the easiest anchor of this saga,” Will Packer mentioned in a remark.

Will Packer Productions is understood for motion pictures like Women Go back and forth and Night time Faculty.

“We perceive the surroundings of poverty and deprivation that breeds extremely proficient and basically fallacious characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP is aware of the way to create tales with world attraction,” Abudu added in her personal remark.