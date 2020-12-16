Will Packer Media Names Carolyn Newman Head of Scripted Television and Production

Carolyn Newman has been named the pinnacle of scripted tv and manufacturing at Will Packer Media, the place she is going to develop and produce the corporate’s tv tasks and work with present creators, writers and producers.

“Carolyn’s extremely revered repute all through the trade is effectively deserved,” stated firm founder Will Packer. “She’s acquired a eager eye for materials and expertise, which makes her an unimaginable addition to our crew.”

Newman was most just lately director of unique collection at Netflix, the place she developed 17 unique collection, from “Anatomy of a Scandal” to “Really feel Good” and had a hand in buying Darren Star’s “Emily in Paris.” Previous to that, she served as senior vp of scripted programming at Leisure One, increasing the corporate’s scripted TV enterprise. Newman has beforehand held growth and manufacturing roles at Amazon Studios and Canadian manufacturing firm Sphere Media Plus.

“I’m so excited to be becoming a member of Will, Alix and the crew,” stated Newman. “Will is a visionary producer, with distinctive style and deep expertise relationships. I’ve immense respect for a way they’ve produced such business and important successes and am thrilled to be spearheading scripted tv manufacturing for Will Packer Media.”

Newman will report back to Will Packer Media president Alix Baudin.

“Carolyn is an completed inventive government who is aware of learn how to develop and produce nice tales to audiences worldwide in collaboration with proficient producers and present runners,” stated Baudin. “We’re thrilled to have her be a part of our crew as we ramp up our growth and manufacturing for 2021 and past.”