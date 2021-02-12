Will Pedro Pascal’s work on The Last of Us affect his appearances in The Mandalorian?

Actor Pedro Pascal will play Joel in the The Last of Us series on HBO of which we have told you all the details that we know so far. The project has been in pre-production since last year, just when The Last of Us: Part II was released. But, once the filming begins, Will the work of this series affect that of other projects in which the actor is involved as The Mandalorian in Disney +? Let’s check some details of your contract.

Pedro Pascal’s priority work will have to be the The Last of Us series

As the Collider medium has pointed out, it seems that Pedro Pascal’s contract with HBO to play Joel in The Last of Us includes some kind of priority clause. That is, if any other project of the actor could coincide on filming dates with this series, for example, priority should be given to the HBO series. This is usually common in contracts for actors and actresses who are usually involved in several simultaneous projects, to avoid problems.

This does not mean that there will be any inconvenience since the starring role of Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian is still active and Jon Favreau, creator of the series, has already confirmed that Season 3 is underway. The only thing that changes this supposed little clause of that contract is the priority of the projects in case the work matches and there is a possibility that it will affect your appearances in the Disney + series.

There is no scheduled filming date yet for the HBO series The Last of Us, which Pedro Pascal will star alongside actress Bella Ramsey, who was also confirmed to play the character Ellie. The third season of The Mandalorian will arrive, in principle, sometime in 2022.